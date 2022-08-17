A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Crushed! Republicans kick anti-Trumper Liz Cheney out of Congress

Harriet Hageman destroys 'RINO' in Wyoming primary

WND News Services
Published August 16, 2022
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in January 2021. (Video screenshot)

(AP) -- CHEYENNE, Wyoming -- Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base.

The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Still, the results were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.

Read the full story ›

