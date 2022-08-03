A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cure for death? Scientists revive cells in dead animals, raising hopes

But philosophical, ethical and biological concerns abound

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 6:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Lothar Dieterich from Pixabay)

(Image by Lothar Dieterich from Pixabay)

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- PARIS, France -- Scientists announced Wednesday they had restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself.

The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in humans, the most immediate being that it could help organs last longer, potentially saving the lives of thousands of people worldwide in need of transplants.

However it could also spur debate about the ethics of such procedures — particularly after some of the ostensibly dead pigs startled the scientists by making sudden head movements during the experiment.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'He shot my arm off!': Watch armed man flee when 80-year-old store owner fires gun
Republican congresswoman killed in head-on car crash
'Orwellian': Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'
Cure for death? Scientists revive cells in dead animals, raising hopes
Prove your sex! Public schools in one state now require proof to participate in sports
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×