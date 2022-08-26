A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Czech president blames 'green madness' for energy crisis

Says abolition of gas vehicles will make it worse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Czech President Miloš Zeman has blamed “green madness” for the energy crisis and warned that the abolition of cars with internal combustion engines will only prolong the agony.

Zeman said the primary cause of the crisis was not the Ukraine war, but “green fanaticism” that has left European countries dependent on energy sources that cannot meet demand.

“Whether it’s called the Green Deal or whatever, I’m afraid. However, I won’t be here anymore when we find out where the green madness will take us,” said Zeman.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Children's National hospital operator says hospital provides hysterectomies for minors
Taliban 'can't be matched' with European nations on women's rights issues
Russian soldier defects, says he and his comrades were 'lied to'
Czech president blames 'green madness' for energy crisis
Toilet paper shortage looms in Germany
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×