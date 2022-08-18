A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dad wrangles alligator ahead of kid's 1st day of school

Channeled his inner Steve Irwin

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2022 at 12:10pm
(CLICK 2 HOUSTON) – A Missouri City father and restaurant owner was stunned to see what his daughter saw right outside their front door. It was an alligator.

Knowing that the wild animal was keeping his children from school and keeping him from work at the restaurant, he took matters into his own hands when help was not available.

Mike Trinh is a dedicated dad and a dedicated restaurant owner of Mike’s Seafood. However, before work Tuesday, he had a morning that was anything but typical.

Read the full story ›

