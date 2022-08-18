Dad wrangles alligator ahead of kid's 1st day of school

(CLICK 2 HOUSTON) – A Missouri City father and restaurant owner was stunned to see what his daughter saw right outside their front door. It was an alligator.

Knowing that the wild animal was keeping his children from school and keeping him from work at the restaurant, he took matters into his own hands when help was not available.

Mike Trinh is a dedicated dad and a dedicated restaurant owner of Mike’s Seafood. However, before work Tuesday, he had a morning that was anything but typical.

Read the full story ›