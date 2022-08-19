Data show number of low-income audits could triple as IRS grows

(ZEROHEDGE) – The IRS audited 197 low-income families for every high-wealth family in 2019, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) – a number that some experts expected to climb under an IRS turbocharged with more money and manpower.

Over the next decade, the Democrat’s new “Inflation Reduction Act” will provide the IRS with 87,000 new agents and $80 billion in funding, with nearly $46 billion earmarked for enforcement.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the tax and spend bill is projected to bring in $203.7 billion in revenue from 2022 to 2031.

