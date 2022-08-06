Death Valley floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded

(FOX NEWS) – Hundreds of staff members and guests were stuck in a National Park after monsoonal weather caused major flooding that prevented them from escaping Friday morning, park service officials said.

Heavy rains pushed dirt and debris onto the roads around Death Valley National Park, making them impassable and forcing officials to close the park. The National Park Service (NPS) said the decision trapped 500 staff and 500 visitors inside.

"There are approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff currently unable to exit the park. No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported," the National Park Service said in a statement Friday.

