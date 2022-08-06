A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WICKED WEATHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Death Valley floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded

Monsoonal weather substantially damaged roads

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2022 at 6:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Death Valley floods 2022 (video screenshot)

Death Valley floods 2022 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Hundreds of staff members and guests were stuck in a National Park after monsoonal weather caused major flooding that prevented them from escaping Friday morning, park service officials said.

Heavy rains pushed dirt and debris onto the roads around Death Valley National Park, making them impassable and forcing officials to close the park. The National Park Service (NPS) said the decision trapped 500 staff and 500 visitors inside.

"There are approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff currently unable to exit the park. No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported," the National Park Service said in a statement Friday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump speaks at CPAC Texas
Majority of Americans prioritize economy over climate change
Have Democrats had their fill of Larry Krasner's antics?
Death Valley floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded
CNN suffers worst numbers since 2016, can't rely on Trump for ratings anymore
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×