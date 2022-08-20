'Defamed' Dr. Robert Malone sues Washington Post. Watch exclusive interview

Dr. Robert Malone, a leading critic of the COVID-19 vaccines and an inventor of the mRNA technology platform on which they are based, filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post on Friday for accusing him of spreading "dangerous lies" and "leading his followers on a journey to illness, suffering and possible death."

In an hour-long video interview Friday with WND (embedded below), Malone explained that many major news outlets, including the New York Times, have cast him in a similar light. But the Post's report Jan. 24 on his speech at the "Defeat the Mandates" rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial was "particularly egregious," he said.

After receiving a cease-and-desist letter from his lawyer, Malone said, the Post "put out another attack article in which they repeated the same defamatory statements."

"So that appears to show malice," he said.

The second piece, Jan. 25, was a Post editorial titled "Vaccine doubters deserve answers, not dangerous lie."

Significantly, Post staff writer Timothy Bella labeled as "misinformation" Malone's statement that the vaccines "are not working," citing studies in the CDC's sponsored journal as a counterpoint. WND, seeking comment from Bella, received an automatic reply from his email account explaining he is on parental leave until mid-December.

In the interview with WND, Malone discussed the CDC's recent change in its guidelines, which essentially treat unvaccinated people the same as the vaccinated, dismantling the premise for mandates.

And he analyzed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's admission this week that her agency failed in its response to the pandemic.

Malone recalled when unnamed CDC officials confessed to the New York Times in February that the agency withheld data on the vaccines because it didn't want critics to "misinterpret" it, which he described as "scientific fraud" in a WND interview at the time

"I do think that we are in a situation where the lies are coming home to roost," Malone said Friday.

"And from a bureaucratic standpoint, for these career administrative-state folks, that's a problem."

See the interview:

'Leading his followers on a journey to illness, suffering and possible death'

The lawsuit states Malone's contention that the vaccines were not working is "abundantly clear from both the scientific and anecdotal evidence to date." The anecdotal evidence includes, the suit points out, the recent infections of three quadruple vaccinated figures, President Biden, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The complaint notes that the headline of the Post's Jan. 24 article stated Malone's claims had been "discredited" and that his views constituted "misinformation."

Other statements by the Post listed in the lawsuit:

"Robert Malone stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before thousands of anti-vaccine and anti-mandate demonstrators Sunday, [and] the medical doctor and infectious-disease researcher repeated the falsehoods that have garnered him legions of followers";

"'Regarding the genetic covid vaccines, the science is settled,' [Malone] said in a 15-minute speech that referenced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. 'They are not working.' The misinformation came two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its first studies";

Dr. Malone's "claims and suggestions have been discredited ... as not only wrong, but also dangerous";

"'There is a huge market for misinformation. ... The way he’s framed in the conspiracy-theory world is that he’s a courageous whistleblower rather than someone who is spreading misinformation – and it's only enhancing his profile'";

"While Malone is a brilliant scientist who has a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge about vaccines, 'there is reason to be concerned about how his newfound stardom could be a public health risk';

"'[T]here's a risk we're all facing when he’s not accurately representing the information';

"'You have this individual [Dr. Malone] who has all these credentials and this history in the biomedical world, so that looks impressive. And he's referencing a study that, on the face of it, may look impressive. But you don’t know that the study is fraudulent'... Malone has 'weaponized bad research'";

"With his increased profile in recent weeks, some are calling on him to take a step back and reflect on the damage his misinformation is causing"

