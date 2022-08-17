Dem governor wanted armed-robbery suspect on his justice commission

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ administration added and later scratched a convicted felon from the state Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission who is currently facing an upcoming trial on new felony charges, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback told the outlet a state must create a panel with at least 20% under-28-year-old membership and three people who are now in or previously went through the juvenile justice system to receive particular federal funding, and “local juvenile justice advocates” had recommended Aundray Evans. Cudaback said Monday following the Journal Sentinel’s inquiry about Evans’ appointment that he was taken off the 19-member commission because the administration recently learned he faced “pending charges outside the scope of the juvenile justice system.”

Evers had been sentenced to probation as a juvenile for stealing a gun in 2014, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Evans’ Sept. 3, 2019 executive order reestablished the Juvenile Justice Commission, as previous Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker had done. Evans was charged not long afterward with Sept. 1 felony participation in robbery and Sept. 7 felony theft participation, felony firearm possession as a felon, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer and possessing cocaine, publicly available court records reveal.

The trial for Evers’ 2019 charges will start Oct. 17.

Evers’ office did not immediately tell the Daily Caller News Foundation the precise date Evans joined the commission or otherwise respond to the outlet’s request for comment. An official May 2020 list of 19 Juvenile Justice Commissioners did not name him but included two unnamed Children and Families Department Youth Leadership members.

