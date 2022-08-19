Democrat incumbent runs ad denouncing Biden

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur released an ad Friday decrying President Joe Biden for allowing China to hurt her state’s solar industry as she faces off against a Trump-backed challenger.

Kaptur’s ad says Biden is “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China,” and she is working with Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman to protect jobs. Her general election opponent Republican nominee J.R. Majewski snagged former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in what is considered one of the most competitive congressional races nationwide.

The ad claims Majewski is “not happy” and “opposes her All of the Above energy plan,” predicting he would “let Ohio energy jobs die.”

“She (Kaptur) doesn’t work for Joe Biden, she works for you,” the ad states.

National Republican Congressional Committee regional spokeswoman Courtney Parella pointed out that Kaptur said in 2020, “It would be my honor to not just vote for Joe Biden, but to work for him and Senator Kamala Harris.”

Kaptur has also voted in line with Biden’s position 100% of the time, according FiveThirtyEight.

The 🔥 emoji might actually be deserved if Kaptur wasn’t on video saying she works for Joe Biden. https://t.co/rSsxGgx3Er pic.twitter.com/JH07uhUAae — Courtney Parella (@CourtneyParella) August 19, 2022

Kaptur’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

