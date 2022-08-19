A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Democrat incumbent runs ad denouncing Biden

Also promotes cooperation with GOP

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:32pm
Joe Biden arrives to the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the start of an Affordable Connectivity Program event. (Official White House photo by Hannah Foslien)

By Trevor Schakohl
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur released an ad Friday decrying President Joe Biden for allowing China to hurt her state’s solar industry as she faces off against a Trump-backed challenger.

Kaptur’s ad says Biden is “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China,” and she is working with Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman to protect jobs. Her general election opponent Republican nominee J.R. Majewski snagged former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in what is considered one of the most competitive congressional races nationwide.

The ad claims Majewski is “not happy” and “opposes her All of the Above energy plan,” predicting he would “let Ohio energy jobs die.”

“She (Kaptur) doesn’t work for Joe Biden, she works for you,” the ad states.

National Republican Congressional Committee regional spokeswoman Courtney Parella pointed out that Kaptur said in 2020, “It would be my honor to not just vote for Joe Biden, but to work for him and Senator Kamala Harris.”

Kaptur has also voted in line with Biden’s position 100% of the time, according FiveThirtyEight.

Are cracks beginning to show among the Democrats?

Kaptur’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
