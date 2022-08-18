Dems' destructive debt habit: From millions to billions to trillions

"It's only $739 billion this time around, dummy. We compromised, so calm down."

In a better world, no one would exploit fiscal madness for political gain, but we are clearly not living in that world any longer. On Capitol Hill, the words "fiscal conservative" may as well be the ugliest kind of expletive.

Judging from the latest congressional spending extravaganza, cynically entitled "The Inflation Reduction Act," it's official; hardened partisans who cling to power at any cost don't at all mind leaving their children in soul-crushing debt and inflation, spending like drunken pirates. (Sorry for the slight to Jack Sparrow.)

And you used to think "liberal" meant they were considerate of the less entitled. No longer, my friend. It means they've completely lost their minds.

It will be tragic for their grandkids who will have to deal with the obscene levels of debt the 117th Congress leaves to them after they're just a bad memory. No wonder Congress has an 11% approval rating.

TRENDING: What if Mar-a-Lago raid is about banning Trump in 2024 – or worse?

It reminds me of the not-at-all-funny bumper sticker, "We're spending our children's inheritance!" More like, "We're spending our children's inheritance and destroying any chance of the American dream for our children, or children's children. Vote Democrat!"

I suppose young people living today should count themselves lucky. Despite these partisan hacks' best efforts, they at least have a shot at the illusive American dream, unlike like 70 million less-fortunate Americans who lost the abortion lottery.

We hear unimaginable numbers like "$739 billion" so frequently now that we're becoming strangely numb to the deafening drumbeat of more "emergency" congressional spending. It's like being called a "racist" or a "white supremacist" 100 times a day. At a point you're forced to tune it out, or you'll simply go mad.

But as the economy and the value of our increasingly worthless, grossly inflated dollar go over the cliff, it's worth remembering what a billion once was, one final time.

Math.com defines a billion dollars as 1,000 million dollars, or a one followed by nine zeros: $1,000,000,000. In other words, it would take 10 million $100 bills to total $1 billion in cash. (That's a stack of $100 bills as high as a 35-story building.)

For more perspective, if a person was paid $10 an hour on the job and never took a holiday or weekend off, that would equal nearly 34,247 years. A job that paid a million dollars a day would take nearly three years to earn a single billion dollars.

But remember, this is not $1 billion, it's $739 billion, or 739 stacks of $100 bills 35-stories high, a large city's worth. So, the slug paying off the drunken pirate spending extravaganza would have to work approximately 25 million, three hundred and eight years. Yet our spendthrift president signed it in about one minute, before shaking Manchin's and Schumer's hands, insisting "Democracy still works!"

And, bigot, don't worry about the run-away-train national debt that stands at $30,651,720,000,000 – more when you read this. It's kind of fun, though, to watch the debt clock with all those millions spinning so fast.

"Where do those millions – er, billions and trillions – go exactly?" You ask. What, now you want transparency and accountability for their spending? They don't even know.

Not to worry. They'll be on to the next wild spending bill by this time next week, adding to that mesmerizing, spinning debt clock of nearly 31 billion. Excuse me, I meant $31 "trillion." Whatever.

"But how much is a trillion?" you ask.

Good question. A trillion is a million multiplied by a million. Or if you prefer, a thousand billion. Stay with me and try not to glaze over ... it has 12 zeros: 1,000,000,000,000. Kind of takes your breath away, doesn't it?

And again, our proud national debt is not just a single "trillion," it's approaching 31 of the obscene denomination, or $31,000,000,000,000. Good thing we're not still on the gold standard – there's not enough gold in the Milky Way Galaxy to back that.

By now you're wondering, "How on earth can we possibly repay that?" Again, good question, one our largest debtor, China, is probably asking as we speak.

You're apparently forgetting we have 87,000 new armed IRS agents coming to our rescue. Kind of like a massive wall of Chinese soldiers coming over the hill to save us from ourselves. That thoughtful part of the bill will surely put at least a tiny, howbeit painful dent in the unsolvable debt crisis, thank you very much.

On YouTube there's a humorous clip of Ronald Reagan explaining to Johnny Carson that our spendthrift Congress is the only organization on earth that would authorize an expensive study to determine things that we already know. In the winsome way only he could say it, Reagan explained, "It was two-hundred and forty-nine thousand dollars to find out that it's better to be rich, young and healthy than old, poor and sick!"

Today Reagan would have to revise his comical anecdote to "million." Or more.

If he'd only known where unfettered federal spending and debt would take us as unscrupulous and selfish partisans figured out that they could purchase self-destructive votes from the public treasury (or the lack thereof). Capitol Hill has become Mad Max where a billion is the new million, and a trillion is the new billion – in debt.

Proverbs 22:7 warns, "The borrower is a slave to the lender." What may this mean for America with respect to our unserviceable debt to China?

Buying today's votes with our children's futures is not "democracy." It's selfish and cruel. And it will destroy the republic if it hasn't already. But the LSD-damaged "liberal" generation from the '60s in power apparently knows better than our old-fashioned, godly and conservative grandparents who lived on a budget at the level of their family, their business, their community and their nation.

"A lobster in every pot. Jack Sparrow for president."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!