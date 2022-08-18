A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office

Individuals disqualified due to previous convictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2022 at 6:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE HILL) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1.

“The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state of Florida, has charged and is in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud,” DeSantis said.

The governor claimed that the 20 individuals from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties voted despite being disqualified due to previous convictions of either murder or sexual assault.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Brian Stelter leaving CNN as network cancels 'Reliable Sources'
Rand Paul condemns FBI for surveilling Americans
Most Americans believe there's an 'invasion' happening at southern border
Russia rips U.S. for making Griner prisoner swap public ahead of midterms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×