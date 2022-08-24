A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DeSantis finally has his Democrat opponent for November

Ex-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist defeats Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2022 at 9:42pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., featured in a rock music video titled 'Sweet Florida' (Video screenshot)

(POLITICO) -- Turns out, Florida Democrats were not looking for #SomethingNew.

Rep. Charlie Crist, as expected, topped Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried during Tuesday night’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. He will now take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is an overwhelming general election favorite.

Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, spent months hammering Crist for his past positions on abortion, criminal justice reform and the appointment of Florida Supreme Court Justices when he was a registered Republican, including serving one-term as governor.

Read the full story ›

