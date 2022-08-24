DeSantis finally has his Democrat opponent for November

(POLITICO) -- Turns out, Florida Democrats were not looking for #SomethingNew.

Rep. Charlie Crist, as expected, topped Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried during Tuesday night’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. He will now take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is an overwhelming general election favorite.

Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, spent months hammering Crist for his past positions on abortion, criminal justice reform and the appointment of Florida Supreme Court Justices when he was a registered Republican, including serving one-term as governor.

Read the full story ›