The doctor is out: Fauci reveals when he's gone for good

Congressman says he 'should spend the rest of his life rotting away in a federal prison'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2022 at 1:17pm
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony S. Fauci addresses his remarks and urges citizens to continue to follow the president's coronavirus guidelines during a coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the year.

Fauci will be stepping down in December from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, chief of the NIAID's Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

Fauci's retirement will mark the end of 38 years of serving as NIAID director, initially taking on the position under former President Ronald Reagan, according to the National Institutes of Health.

×