The doctor is out: Fauci reveals when he's gone for good

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the year.

Fauci will be stepping down in December from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, chief of the NIAID's Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

Fauci's retirement will mark the end of 38 years of serving as NIAID director, initially taking on the position under former President Ronald Reagan, according to the National Institutes of Health.

