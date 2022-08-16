A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dodge announces 'Last Call' for V8-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars

Discontinuing its internal-combustion engine models as company goes electric

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2022 at 9:28pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Dodge's V8-powered muscle cars are nearing the end of the assembly line.

The automaker has announced that production of the current Challenger and Charger will end in December 2023 before they are replaced by a new electric vehicle platform.

The Charger sedan has been in production at the automaker's Brampton, Canada, factory since 2005, where the Challenger coupe joined it in 2008. Over three billion horsepower-worth of cars have been built since.

Read the full story ›

