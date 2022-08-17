Dow closes lower to end 5-day win streak, investors mull new retail data

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Wednesday as the rally on Wall Street that has pushed prices higher since mid-June appeared to lose steam as traders assessed the latest retail data and minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 171.69 points, or 0.5%, to close at 33,980.32. The S&P 500 slid 0.72% to close at 4,274.04, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.25% to 12,938.12.

The 30-stock index snapped its 5-day win streak but finished the session slightly positive week to date. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have slipped 0.14% and 0.84%, respectively, since the start of the week.

