A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes lower to end 5-day win streak, investors mull new retail data

'No surprise to see the market take a breather from the summer rally it's been riding'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Wednesday as the rally on Wall Street that has pushed prices higher since mid-June appeared to lose steam as traders assessed the latest retail data and minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 171.69 points, or 0.5%, to close at 33,980.32. The S&P 500 slid 0.72% to close at 4,274.04, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.25% to 12,938.12.

The 30-stock index snapped its 5-day win streak but finished the session slightly positive week to date. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have slipped 0.14% and 0.84%, respectively, since the start of the week.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iraq's 'Garden of Eden,' parched by drought, is now 'like a desert'
U.S. green group reschedules Israel trips it canceled under pressure
Netanyahu's new autobiography 'Bibi: My Story' scheduled for fall release
Scientists and the Hemsworth brothers want to resurrect extinct tigers
Do these Hebrew poems predate creation of the Gutenberg Bible?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×