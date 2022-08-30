A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
'Eat sh** fascists': GOP offices vandalized, spray-painted with obscene messages

'Republicans will not be silenced by cowards'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 30, 2022 at 1:11pm
Republican offices in Seminole County, Florida, were vandalized with obscene language on Aug. 28, 2022. (Twitter / Ronna McDaniel)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Vandals spray-painted obscene messages and imagery on the headquarters of a county Republican Party headquarters earlier this week, according to Fox News.

“Eat sh** fascists” was spray-painted on the doors of the Seminole County Republican Party headquarters, along with a symbol associated with anarchists, Fox News reported. The vandals also glued the locks on the doors.

The vandalism comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s claims Thursday that Republicans had embraced “semi-fascism” as a philosophy and after Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida accused Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida of being a dictator last week. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York also came under fire for telling her opponent, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, to go to Florida.

Republicans and conservatives criticized the remarks by Biden, while Crist and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s comments.

“Biden and Democrats promised to ‘unite’ our country, but that was just another blatant lie from the radical left,” RNC National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Republicans will not be silenced by cowards – harmful rhetoric and disgusting acts like this will only make us work harder to propel Republicans to victory come November.”

“If you’re going to call us a bunch of fascists, we’re not going to take that anymore,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said Monday night on Fox News.

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

