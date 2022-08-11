El Salvador president: What would U.S say if our police raided my opponent?

(VALIANT NEWS) – El Salvador President Nayib Bukele slammed the FBI’s raiding of the home of 45th President Donald Trump and noted the U.S. government’s hypocrisy.

“What would the U.S. Government say, if OUR police raided the house of one of the main possible contenders of OUR 2024 presidential election?” Bukele tweeted on Wednesday while sharing a TMZ article about the unprecedented FBI raid on Trump’s resort and residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The foreign president’s comments on the state of American politics is attracting attention from conservatives and civil liberty watchdogs. “Wow! You know s***t is bad when you’re being mocked by the president of El Salvador. #BananaRepublic #ThirdWorldCountry,” tweeted former NYPD Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

