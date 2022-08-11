A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldTHE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

El Salvador president: What would U.S say if our police raided my opponent?

Move being called worthy of third-world nation, banana republic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

(VALIANT NEWS) – El Salvador President Nayib Bukele slammed the FBI’s raiding of the home of 45th President Donald Trump and noted the U.S. government’s hypocrisy.

“What would the U.S. Government say, if OUR police raided the house of one of the main possible contenders of OUR 2024 presidential election?” Bukele tweeted on Wednesday while sharing a TMZ article about the unprecedented FBI raid on Trump’s resort and residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The foreign president’s comments on the state of American politics is attracting attention from conservatives and civil liberty watchdogs. “Wow! You know s***t is bad when you’re being mocked by the president of El Salvador. #BananaRepublic #ThirdWorldCountry,” tweeted former NYPD Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







El Salvador president: What would U.S say if our police raided my opponent?
U.S. to send warships through Taiwan Straight 'in the coming days'
Why Russia wants to play down a strike on its forces in Crimea
5 more E.U. nations to help France combat wildfire
North Korea declares victory against pandemic, citing COVID 'miracle'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×