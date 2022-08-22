Elmo show getting star-studded Israeli adaptation

(YNET NEWS) -- Linoy Ashram, the 2020 Olympic all-around champion in rhythmic gymnastics, was clinging to her gold medal on a recent afternoon in her native Israel.

“No,” she told a puppet who was trying to convince her to give up her gold for a piece of fruit. “I wouldn’t exchange this for anything. Not even for your tangerine, not for a lot of money.”

Ashram was on a soundstage taping an episode of “Tochnit Eiruach im Elmo,” a forthcoming Israeli version of the HBO talk show spinoff of “Sesame Street” hosted by Elmo, the lovable red puppet who has been a fixture of children’s programming for more than 40 years.

