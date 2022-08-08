Emotional Dem cries for joy after passing law to change the climate

Following the science, throughout earth's history there have been warmer periods of time, and cooler periods of time. And only in the last couple generations has been there widespread use of fossil fuels, for which to blame those changes.

But the recent actions by Congress, to spend hundreds of billions of dollars the nation doesn't have, to change the climate, had at least one Democrat tearing up.

"Sen. Brian Schatz, D-HI., choked up and got teary-eyed when talking about the near $400 billion he and his party voted to allocate to addressing carbon emissions and incentivizing renewable energy," according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

He claimed, "This is a planetary emergency, this is the first time that the federal government has taken action that is worthy of the moment. This is the biggest climate action that any country has ever taken."

The Examiner reported, "his voice broke" when he said, "Now, I can look my kids in the eye and say we're really doing something about the climate."

The moment of such emotional gravity was the Senate's adoption, 51-50, of the mis-named "Inflation Reduction Act," which analysts have confirmed will actually increase inflation.

The plan has hundreds of billions in spending for those programs that supposedly will help eliminate "climate change," such as forcing more and more people to buy electric vehicles. The problem used to be called global warming, until global warming stopped.

The problems with the agenda's EV point is that there isn't enough power supply in the United States to recharge vast numbers of those vehicles, and most people cannot afford those price tags, mostly in the $60,000 and up range, anyway.

The program also hands out government cash by the buckets to other "renewable" energy agendas, such as wind and solar power, which have proven to be effective but have not proven to be capable of handling America's energy demands.

