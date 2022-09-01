'We've had enough': Ex-porn stars demand pornographers stop 'recruiting impressionable teens'

(FAITHWIRE) -- More than a dozen former porn stars — including outspoken Christians Brittni De La Mora and Joshua Broome — have signed an open letter demanding pornography producers, directors, and agents stop preying on barely legal “impressionable teens” for their content.

“The implications of appearing in a pornographic film are significant, with potential lifelong consequences,” the letter begins. “For many, it has destroyed their lives. We are asking you to end this injustice by raising the age of entry into porn from 18 to 21.”

NEW: 20 former pornography performers join @ExodusCry calling on porn producers/directors/agents to stop "recruiting impressionable teens into porn." "We’ve had enough. Using teens in porn is blatantly exploitative, deeply traumatizing, and is destroying beautiful young lives.” pic.twitter.com/6642iQ4Ynk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 30, 2022

Broome, who left the porn industry and has since become a pastor, told CBN’s Faithwire he signed the letter because he has “personally witnessed hundreds of people be manipulated into doing things that they weren’t fully informed and fully committed to do.”

