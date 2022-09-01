A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Health U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'We've had enough': Ex-porn stars demand pornographers stop 'recruiting impressionable teens'

'Blatantly exploitative, deeply traumatizing, and is destroying beautiful young lives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FAITHWIRE) -- More than a dozen former porn stars — including outspoken Christians Brittni De La Mora and Joshua Broome — have signed an open letter demanding pornography producers, directors, and agents stop preying on barely legal “impressionable teens” for their content.

“The implications of appearing in a pornographic film are significant, with potential lifelong consequences,” the letter begins. “For many, it has destroyed their lives. We are asking you to end this injustice by raising the age of entry into porn from 18 to 21.”

Broome, who left the porn industry and has since become a pastor, told CBN’s Faithwire he signed the letter because he has “personally witnessed hundreds of people be manipulated into doing things that they weren’t fully informed and fully committed to do.”

TRENDING: Winners and losers from the Ukraine war

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sarah Palin loses bid for House seat in Alaska's special election
'We've had enough': Ex-porn stars demand pornographers stop 'recruiting impressionable teens'
'I hate to crap on my own show': 'SNL' legend says show was 'over' after Hillary tribute
Twitter suspension of Libs of TikTok is blatant 'double standard,' Sen. Blackburn says
Major League Baseball teams funnel money into groups that promote, perform child sex changes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×