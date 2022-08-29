A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldTHE NEW WORLD DISORDER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

EU to ban visas for all Russians?

'I don't think that to cut the relationship with the civilian population will help'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2022 at 9:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(REUTERS) -- VIENNA -- European Union foreign ministers meeting later this week, are unlikely to unanimously back a visa ban on all Russians, as would be needed to put in place such a ban, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Austria's ORF TV on Sunday.

"I don't think that to cut the relationship with the Russian civilian population will help and I don't think that this idea will have the required unanimity," Borrell, who chairs EU foreign ministers' meetings, told the national broadcaster.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







EU to ban visas for all Russians?
WATCH: '100% they wanted me murdered,' says Marjorie Taylor Greene says of swatters
2 pilots for major airline suspended after fighting in cockpit
'Somebody help me!': SeaWorld trainer has 'blood curdling' scream while dragged down by 2 massive orcas
Jerusalem Post: Is God punishing the United States of America?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×