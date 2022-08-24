'This is evil': 'SWAT' attack launched on Marjorie Taylor Greene at 1 a.m.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was the target of a "SWAT" attack early Wednesday morning, but no one was injured in the incident, and she expressed gratitude to local law enforcement officers who responded appropriately.

Just the News says officials in the police department in Rome, Georgia, confirmed that it was done by someone enraged over her views on the ideology of transgenderism.

An investigation was under way.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

TRENDING: How dire are things in America and the world?

JUST IN: Rome Police confirm there was a swatting incident at @RepMTG's home overnight and it appears to have been politically motivated. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol pic.twitter.com/Uns7dkWpvh — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) August 24, 2022

"I was swatted just after 1 am," Greege said. "I can't express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County…."

Is this an attack based on her Republican politics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (452 Votes) 2% (8 Votes)

Swatting is when someone makes a call to police authorities, falsely reporting a violent crime, often extremely violent such as a shooting with multiple victims, at the caller's enemy's address.

Too often, the response is that police respond with guns drawn and SWAT teams, and the result has been that the innocent people targeted by the caller are hurt. Or officers are injured.

The report said the Rome Police Department confirmed at about 1:03 a.m. "officers responded to a 911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits. When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She assured the officers there was no issue, and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as 'swatting.'"

The caller who obviously intended injury then called back, confirming he or she was upset about Green's politics on transgenderism's ideology, while using a computer generated voice.

Greene's response?

"If this is the war the left wants, this is the war the left will get," she said on social media. "I will never stop protecting children and defending their innocence. We have to immediately pass H.R. 8731, the Protect Children's Innocence Act, to end the mutilation of kids."

"I don't care what political party you are - this is evil. This is not OK. And I will find out who swatted my house. And I will do everything in my power to bring them to justice," she said.

Yahoo news reported in an interview, Greene confirmed she often answers the door to her house while armed.

And her spokesman, Nick Dyer, said, "Right now, Congresswoman Greene’s safety is our number one concern. Late last night, she was a victim of a political attack on her family and home. Whoever who committed this violent crime will face the full extent of the law."

The report noted that it was in an interview with conservative host Charlie Kirk that Greene pointed out, "I'm a Second Amendment supporter and I believe in defending myself. And normally I answer the door with a gun, especially if it’s someone I don’t expect coming to my home."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!