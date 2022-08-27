Experts say significant grid investments needed to phase out gas-powered vehicles in California

(CBS NEWS) – On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board voted to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, but experts say significant investments in grid infrastructure will need to happen to make this a reality.
Experts at the University of California Irvine have been conducting much of that research, learning what exactly will be needed to make all cars zero emissions in little more than a decade.
"The grid does not currently have the capability to add millions of battery electric or even fuel-cell electric vehicles today," Jack Brouwer, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCI. "So, we have some time to make reasonable investments in the grid to enable this to actually happen and to happen well."