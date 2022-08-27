A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Experts say significant grid investments needed to phase out gas-powered vehicles in California

Current conditions won't allow millions of electric vehicle charge-ups

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2022 at 5:26pm
(Courtesy of Pixabay)

(CBS NEWS) – On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board voted to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, but experts say significant investments in grid infrastructure will need to happen to make this a reality.

Experts at the University of California Irvine have been conducting much of that research, learning what exactly will be needed to make all cars zero emissions in little more than a decade.

"The grid does not currently have the capability to add millions of battery electric or even fuel-cell electric vehicles today," Jack Brouwer, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCI. "So, we have some time to make reasonable investments in the grid to enable this to actually happen and to happen well."

WND News Services
WND News Services

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×