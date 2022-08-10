A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'A far darker, angrier alter ego': 6 women accuse 'Wonder Years' star of harassment and assault

Actor-director Fred Savage was fired in 2021

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2022 at 8:12pm
The cast of 'The Wonder Years'

(FOX NEWS) -- Six women working on the set of "The Wonder Years" reboot came forward and accused Fred Savage of alleged harassment and assault. Savage was fired and barred from the production in May after an investigation into alleged "inappropriate conduct" was launched.

The women reportedly filed a complaint with Disney and human resources executives in February, claiming Savage displayed "manipulative and erratic" behavior toward women on the set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the report, the women said they "saw two very different sides of Savage: a charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a far darker, angrier alter ego."

Read the full story ›

