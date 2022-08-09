The FBI and Deep State are at war with America

Fresh off the Democratic Party empowering the Internal Revenue Service with 87,000 new agents, many of them armed to the teeth, the FBI conducted one of its famous early morning raids – the first ever against a former president, the one widely thought to have been cheated out of the last election, the popular Donald J. Trump.

It was one of darkest days in America – Aug. 8.

It came on the anniversary of another dark day – exactly one year to the date that 18 RINO senators joined the Democrats to break a filibuster and advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to a final vote, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joining the Democratic majority.

These are the betrayers of America, the Deep State. They include ALL elected Democrats, the intelligence agencies and much of the federal bureaucracy, which is at war with the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and decency. These are people who are at war with America.

The unprecedented raid of Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, his castle, was slammed hard by most Republicans for overwhelming evidence of abuse by Joe Biden and the Department of "Injustice" for political weaponization. But not McConnell. He's part of the Deep State.

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called the raid "another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime's political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."

The FBI raid is supposedly linked to documents found to be classified in 15 boxes by the National Archives and Records Administration. Instead of just asking for them, they were they were referred to the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland for ham-handed action.

In a tweet, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, sounding more like Steve Bannon, wrote: "Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem blasted Biden's FBI, calling the agency's actions "un-American" in a statement posted to Twitter Monday evening.

"The FBI raid on President Trump's home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department," wrote Noem.

"They've been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American."

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. Trump broke the news to the American people on Truth Social, his social media platform that defies Big Tech's media disinformation.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," Trump said.

GOP Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana mentioned the $739 billion bill that just passed the Senate, which expanded the IRS, in his rebuke of the FBI's action.

"If the FBI can raid the home of a former US President, imagine what 87,000 more IRS agents will do to you," he quipped on Twitter.

"The @FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin's history of going after parents & other political opponents," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeted. "This is 3rd World country stuff. We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why."

They have not explained themselves. FBI Director Chris Wray must go – now, today.

Rubio tweeted: "Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America."

"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in his lengthy statement. "Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries."

Trump added that FBI agents even opened his safe, and he alleged that they are trying to stop him from running for reelection in 2024. He described said his home as "under siege."

"What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?" he said. "Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."

The date of the raid also coincided with the date of Richard Nixon's televised resignation for Watergate.

If Donald Trump's home is not safe from this kind of raid by the FBI, is anybody's home safe? Of course not. America has indeed become North Korea or China.

What's the answer? We must give a stunning victory to the new brand of Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. Then we must we must return Trump to the presidency by 2024. And then we must remember how Democrats reigned like they did – like fascists – when they had the chance.

Remember in November – or we may not have another chance.

