FDA knew huge percentage of women in Pfizer trial suffered miscarriages

An analysis of internal documents found 44% of the pregnant women who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials suffered miscarriages.

The documents obtained by court order after the FDA tried to keep them hidden for 75 years showed that of the 50 pregnant women who took part, 22 lost their babies.

In response to a lawsuit, a federal judge in Texas in January ordered the immediate release of 12,000 documents and 55,000 pages a month until all of the more than 300,000 pages are made available to the public.

Upon the release of the documents, author and journalist Naomi Wolf recruited researchers to begin analyzing the documents, which she posted on her website Daily Clout.

She said in an interview Monday with Steve Bannon on "War Room" that Pfizer tried to bury the startling data on miscarriages.

"Pfizer took those deaths of babies – those spontaneous abortions and miscarriages – and recategorized them as recovered-resolved adverse effects," she said.

"In other words, if you lost your baby, it was categorized by Pfizer as a resolved adverse event, like a headache that got better."

The threat was revealed in the trials, yet the FDA went ahead with urging pregnant women to get the experimental shots, which were issued through emergency use authorization.

"Over a year ago, the FDA received this report that out of 50 pregnant women, 22 of them lost their babies, and they did not say anything," said Wolf, growing visibly emotional.

"Thus the FDA was aware of the horrifying rate of fetal death by the start of April 2021 and were silent."

The "War Room" interview with Naomi Wolf:

Last week, the CDC issued new guidelines that essentially acknowledge people who are vaccinated are not protected from infection from COVID-19.

Consequently, attorneys who have filed lawsuits on behalf of military members, students, health-care workers and others argue there is no longer a case for mandates.

Millions have lost their livelihoods and faced exclusion "from everyday life activities and basic medical care" because of "a differentiation that the CDC now admits does not make sense," wrote Michael Senger, an attorney with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which has filed many cases arguing for the efficacy of natural immunity from infection.

Meanwhile, the Canadian province British Columbia is pressing for unvaccinated mothers who work for the government to pay for any maternity leave from which they benefited or be fired, reports a B.C. news site.

On its website, the B.C. government states: "The vaccination policy stipulates that BC Public Service employees who do not receive two doses of vaccination against COVID-19, or refuse to disclose their vaccination status, and do not have an approved exemption request, are to be placed on a leave without pay for a period of at least three months, after which they may be terminated."

