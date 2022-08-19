Finally, 1 doctor reports deaths & injuries of vaxxed patients

It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right – in numbers never seen in history.

If you don't believe me, why not ask the life insurance executives? They're reporting deaths up anywhere from 20% to 40% since the vaccines debuted. These are non-COVID-19 deaths. This is a number never seen in history. Even during World War II, deaths were not up by 20% to 40% across the USA. Not even close.

Recently, I reported on my personal experience. So many of my friends and even wedding guests (from just this past November) are dead, dying or very sick. It's a cluster of cancer, heart attacks, strokes and serious illness – but only among the vaccinated. No one I know who is unvaccinated is sick. Not one person.

Then just days ago, I reported on seven doctors who died suddenly in Canada in a 14-day period. All not just vaccinated, but based on Canadian mandates, almost certainly quadruple vaccinated. Included in that remarkable list are five dead doctors – all young – who died within just a few days of one another in one city: Toronto.

But the real issue is the ones who aren't dead from the COVID-19 vaccine but are injured and/or disabled. They'll be vulnerable to pain, misery and poverty for the rest of their lives.

Based on what a "trusted source" just disclosed to me, we are in for a world of trouble. A credible doctor has come forward. He/she wants to remain anonymous, for fear of losing his/her medical license for telling the truth about vaccine injuries.

Let's call this doctor Dr. Smith. Let's say he practices on the East Coast. As a podiatrist, his practice is more than 60% older patients (65 years old and above). Dr. Smith believes about 95% of his patients are vaccinated. The results are devastating.

The unvaccinated patients are fine – no major illness or problems. But Dr. Smith says over 80% of the vaccinated patients are very sick since vaccination.

What is Dr. Smith seeing? First, the vaccinated are dying off. Second, he's seeing heart attacks, strokes and blood clots in incredible numbers. Third, they're getting rare and advanced (stage 4) forms of cancer. Many of his patients were in cancer remission, but suddenly post-vaccine the cancer has come roaring back – except now it's spread everywhere in their bodies. He used to see skin cancer once or twice a month; now he sees it several times a week. Thyroid cancer has skyrocketed – and he reports that it's always diagnosed after the victims get the booster jab.

They're suffering terrible neurological disease, such as Parkinson's disease. They're experiencing terrible shingles outbreaks. They're suffering serious intestinal issues like colitis and diverticulitis.

Other strange issues he has never seen before: So many of his patients are experiencing terrible eye issues. One patient went suddenly blind in one eye while driving. He's also seeing more elderly patients experiencing falls than ever before.

After hip or knee replacement, Dr. Smith's patients used to recover quickly. Now if they're vaccinated, they often experience terrible postoperative complications and need to be hospitalized.

After seeing or hearing about all these injuries, Dr. Smith always asks, "What's changed? Are you doing anything different? Are you on any new medications?" The answer is always, "Nothing new, but I just got my COVID-19 booster shot."

Then there's the issue of aging. Dr. Smith's older patients have aged horribly, literally overnight – since being vaccinated. They feel it and say it themselves. They say, "I'm falling apart." "I've aged so badly in the past year. I feel like I'm 100 years old." "What's happening? I feel so old. Nothing in my body works anymore." But everything worked fine one year ago. They were aging slowly and beautifully. What changed so radically? They were vaccinated. It's been all downhill since.

Finally, just today one of Dr. Smith's older patients announced his 4-year-old great granddaughter has cancer. He was devastated. Dr. Smith asked, "Was she vaccinated?" The patient replied, "Yes, why do you ask?"

No one gets it. It's as if everyone is brain-dead, clueless, delusional or brainwashed. The signs are everywhere. How many of you know someone who was vaccinated and died or suffered a bad illness soon thereafter?

We all do.

Wake up, America. I believe this COVID-19 vaccine is the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history.

And here's the really frightening part: This is just the beginning. The vaccines only became widely available about 18 months ago. It surely is only going to get much worse.

