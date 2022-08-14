A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith World
Fire breaks out at packed church, many children among 41 Christians killed

'Suffocation, suffocation, all of them dead'

Published August 14, 2022 at 4:18pm
(CBN NEWS) -- CAIRO -- A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt’s capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 10 children. Fourteen people were injured.

Several trapped congregants jumped from upper floors of the Martyr Abu Sefein church to try to escape the intense flames, witnesses said. “Suffocation, suffocation, all of them dead,” said a distraught witness, who only gave a partial name, Abu Bishoy.

The cause of the blaze at the church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

