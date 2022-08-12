Ford announces 17% price increase of electric truck

(DETROIT NEWS) – Ford Motor Co. on Thursday will reopen order banks for the next round of reservation holders of the all-electric F-150 Lightning — and customers will see both improvements in range and a higher price for model year 2023.

Citing "significant material cost increases and other factors," the Dearborn automaker said it would increase the manufacturer's suggested retail price on the Lightning starting with the opening of this latest wave of orders. The base model of the truck will go up by $7,000, or 17.5%, to just under $47,000.

Ford launched production of the Lightning in April. Even before that, the company said demand for the electric version of America's bestselling truck exceeded initial production capacity. The automaker capped reservations at 200,000 and moved to boost production capacity at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 units per year by next year.

