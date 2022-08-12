A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ford announces 17% price increase of electric truck

Cites 'significant material cost increases and other factors'

Published August 12, 2022 at 3:25pm
Published August 12, 2022 at 3:25pm
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning (video screenshot)

(DETROIT NEWS) – Ford Motor Co. on Thursday will reopen order banks for the next round of reservation holders of the all-electric F-150 Lightning — and customers will see both improvements in range and a higher price for model year 2023.

Citing "significant material cost increases and other factors," the Dearborn automaker said it would increase the manufacturer's suggested retail price on the Lightning starting with the opening of this latest wave of orders. The base model of the truck will go up by $7,000, or 17.5%, to just under $47,000.

Ford launched production of the Lightning in April. Even before that, the company said demand for the electric version of America's bestselling truck exceeded initial production capacity. The automaker capped reservations at 200,000 and moved to boost production capacity at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 units per year by next year.

