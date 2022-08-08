A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former CNN anchor arrested for alleged hit-and-run

'She didn't stop at the accident scene because she didn't know there was anything to be concerned with'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 9:57pm
(PAGESIX) -- Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor has been arrested in Palm Beach over an alleged hit-and-run.

The retired anchor-correspondent who worked for CNN International’s “World Business Today“ was arrested on July 28 after she allegedly hit another car while driving her white Mercedes, causing injury to the other driver, then leaving the scene, Palm Beach Police said. She denies the charges.

According to the incident report, Taylor, 57, struck the rear bumper of a black Ford, driven by a 24-year-old man, which was stopped in traffic ahead of her Mercedes.

