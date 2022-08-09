Founding Fox News Channel anchor dead

(FOX NEWS) -- Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64.

Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Read the full story ›