A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Founding Fox News Channel anchor dead

'We are deeply saddened' by the death of Uma Pemmaraju

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Fox News Studio (courtesy Fox News Channel)

Fox News Studio (courtesy Fox News Channel)

(FOX NEWS) -- Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64.

Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Founding Fox News Channel anchor dead
Not moooo-ving: Beef prices are going to stay high, here's why
'They want to reset the world': End-times author breaks down 'Great Reset,' antichrist
N.Y. synagogue's looming demise highlights Conservative Judaism's struggle to survive
'Just like an animal': Holocaust survivor brutally raped by freed serial rapist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×