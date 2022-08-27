A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

French, German electricity prices up by 1,000% over 2021

West’s sanctions war with Russia continues to bite

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2022 at 4:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – The economic powerhouses of the European Union, France and Germany, both set records on Friday for electricity prices, as the West’s sanctions war with Russia continues to bite.

This time last year the cost of electricity per megawatt-hour (MWh) in both France and Germany sat at around 85 euros. On Friday, both countries set record highs, with the cost climbing by at least 1,000 per cent from last year to €850 in Germany and over €1,000 in France, Le Monde reports.

While the price of energy has been rising since the end of the lockdown measures across the world last summer, Europe, and Germany in particular, have been subject to soaring prices as a result of slowing flows of gas from Russia following the sanctions clash following the February invasion of Ukraine, with many thermal power plants using natural gas to generate electricity.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'My Son Hunter director tells story about backpack with drugs, another laptop left at rental house
Former Gorsuch clerk condemns raid on Trump's home: It was 'political'
Experts say significant grid investments needed to phase out gas-powered vehicles in California
Lindell's Election Summit: Citizen's report on state of the states
Controversial billboards seen in California warn against moving to Texas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×