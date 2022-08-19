A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

German official trashes cost-of-living protesters as 'enemies of the state'

Claims they're extremists who want to overthrow the government

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Police in Dortmund, Germany, respond to rioting New's Year (Twitter photo)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A top German official has trashed people who may be planning to protest against energy blackouts as “enemies of the state” and “extremists” who want to overthrow the government.

The interior minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Herbert Reul (CDU), says that anti-mandatory vaxx and anti-lockdown demonstrators have found a new cause – the energy crisis.

In an interview with German news outlet NT, Reul revealed that German security services were keeping an eye on “extremists” who plan to infiltrate the protests and stage violence, with the unrest being planned via the Telegram messenger app, which German authorities have previously tried to ban.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Japan encouraging young people to drink more alcohol
Democrat incumbent runs ad denouncing Biden
Germany's largest refinery slashes output due to Rhine River's low water levels
Ukraine warns Russia may cut Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from power grid
German official trashes cost-of-living protesters as 'enemies of the state'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×