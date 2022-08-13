German shipper to halt Rhine operations as water level drops below critical

(ZEROHEDGE) – From the last update, the water level on the Rhine River at Kaub, Germany, has fallen one centimeter (.40 inches), below the critical level of 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) to 39 centimeters (15.3 inches). Now the shipping industry is in disarray as low water levels mean barges can no longer transit parts of the river.

Bloomberg reported container company Contargo GmbH & Co. KG said it would discontinue transport service on the middle and upper Rhine due to low water levels.

Contargo said it would still haul cargo on the lower parts of the Rhine and then move goods to either rail or trucking before reaching the mid-section of Europe's most important inland waterway.

