Germany's largest refinery slashes output due to Rhine River's low water levels

(ZEROHEDGE) – The current water levels on the Rhine River, a major inland infrastructure transit artery across Germany, are exceptionally low and have made certain parts of the river impassible by barge. Falling waters have already disrupted the flow of commodities and are exacerbating Europe's energy-supply crunch.

The alarming lack of water is contributing to a possible oil supply shock at Germany's largest oil-processing complex located on the banks of the Rhine, which is operated by Shell Plc.

Shell didn't reveal how much output it cut at the refining facility, which makes fuels, heating oil, and petrochemicals. However, data shows that the refinery can process upwards of 17 million tons of crude oil per year, or approximately 345,000 barrels a day.

