Germany's largest refinery slashes output due to Rhine River's low water levels

Certain parts of waterway now impassible by barge

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:17pm
Barges on the Rhine River (Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The current water levels on the Rhine River, a major inland infrastructure transit artery across Germany, are exceptionally low and have made certain parts of the river impassible by barge. Falling waters have already disrupted the flow of commodities and are exacerbating Europe's energy-supply crunch.

The alarming lack of water is contributing to a possible oil supply shock at Germany's largest oil-processing complex located on the banks of the Rhine, which is operated by Shell Plc.

Shell didn't reveal how much output it cut at the refining facility, which makes fuels, heating oil, and petrochemicals. However, data shows that the refinery can process upwards of 17 million tons of crude oil per year, or approximately 345,000 barrels a day.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Germany's largest refinery slashes output due to Rhine River's low water levels
