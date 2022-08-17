Global cooling descends on Kansas City

Unlike the rest of the word, here in the Show-Me State we are inclined to ask questions before voluntarily abandoning our cars, surrendering our farms and wrecking our economy.

Question 1: Is our world really growing warmer? If so, show us the data, the real data, not the computer projections, not the CO2 index, not the tales of heat spells in Sri Lanka or Shangri-La, but the data that matters, the temperatures close to home that we can verify.

Here is what we know. In the past 10 years, Kansas City has not had a day that exceeded 100 degrees. This summer, a warm one, we had three days that reached 100 degrees, but with an average high of 90 in July and 89 in August, 100 is not an aberration.

In seven of the eight previous years, the temperature never even reached 100. In 2020, the recorded high was 94. In the 100 years previous, only one year had a lower high temperature, and that was 93 in 1992.

To understand what heat can be like in Kansas City, it pays to revisit the 1930s. The hottest day in Kansas City history was Aug. 14, 1936. That day the temperature reached 113 degrees, and the locals barely noticed.

Aug. 14 fell in the midst of a 16-day streak of 100-plus days in a summer that produced a literally staggering 53 days in excess of 100 degrees. At the time, according to the local newspapers, the doctors' "cardinal rule on combating the heat [was] to forget it, remain detached."

Today, the cardinal rule on combating the heat is to shut down coal mines and pipelines, demand farmers cull their herds, and pass absurd bills condemning our children to an impoverished future.

Another cardinal rule is to go on TV and say patently silly things. CBS's morning show, for instance, recently promoted a study whose headline reads, "Too hot to play! Childhood obesity and inactivity increasing because of climate change."

Although CBS host Nate Burleson offered some saner alternative explanations as to why kids are getting fatter, he led with the unquestioned premise, "It has been a lot hotter, and the weather has been crazy."

No, Nate, it hasn't been a lot hotter, but if hot temperatures did lead to childhood obesity, how to explain the 1930s? Photos of that era show nary a fat child anywhere. And 1936 was just one hot year out of many.

On Aug. 10, 1934, the temperature in Kansas City reached 111 degrees. Kansas City did not suffer alone. 1934 was the hottest year in American history. In the 1930s, a decade in which industrial production declined significantly, temperatures rose nonetheless.

People didn't panic. They persisted. In an era in which air-conditioning was reserved for the privileged few, they slept in parks and on rooftops. As to the kids, they played as hard and as long as they did in the decades before and somehow survived.

For some years NASA was claiming that 1998 was the hottest year on record. In 1998, the highest temperature in Kansas City was 98 degrees. Alarmists argue, of course, that climate is a global phenomenon, and the weather in Kansas City indicates nothing.

No, what a cool summer in the Show-Me State indicates is our reality: what we can see and touch and feel. If climate scientists tell us 1998 was the hottest year in world history, and we experience no negative effects whatsoever, we would be fools not to question the science.

In 2007 Steve McIntyre of the blog Climateaudit.org did just that. He noticed an error in NASA calculations and let the agency know that their science was off kilter.

Oops! NASA was forced to concede McIntyre was right, and 1934 regained its rightful place. The change aggravated alarmists. They glory in hot weather and other natural disasters. Without hysteria, no one would buy their agenda.

In fact, the climate hasn't changed in any meaningful way in recent history, but kids have. Air conditioning, computers and video games among other technologies have made young people soft and susceptible to whatever nostrums the authorities peddle.

The nostrums peddled by the nabobs of new green world order may very well take those technologies away, air conditioning included.

These remedies won't make the world any cooler in the summer or hotter in the winter, but they will make people's homes hotter in the summer and cooler in the winter. Ask the Germans. They are already scrounging for firewood.

