'God has spoken': Despite death threats, Christian school refuses to change ban on sex

'We're not going to abandon this policy'

Published August 21, 2022 at 6:37pm
Published August 21, 2022 at 6:37pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A private Christian school in Florida is not backing down from a long-held policy that students not partake in sexual behavior outside of marriage despite alleged death threats against school leaders and accusations that the school is targeting gay and transgender students.

"If I backed down from something like this, I'm abandoning what God has said is the truth. I …. kind of rack my brain to like, ‘How is this hard for people to understand? This is what God said.’ This is one of the many reasons we have a Christian school, and we're not going to abandon this policy. God has spoken on these issues," Grace Christian School Administrator Barry McKeen told Fox News Digital in a phone interview Sunday.

The interview followed national news coverage of an email McKeen sent to the school community earlier this summer highlighting that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately."

Read the full story ›

