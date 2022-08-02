'What's going on here?': MSNBC finds Hispanics fleeing Democratic Party

In a trend observed in the 2020 election that is continuing ahead of the midterms, Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party, prompting NBC News' national political correspondent to ask "What is going on here?"

For one, said Steve Kornacki in a segment on MSNBC, the Democratic Party's socially liberal policies are too much for many working-class Hispanics with a Roman Catholic heritage.

"One of the major stories to emerge from the 2020 election was the shift we saw in the Hispanic vote," Kornacki told MSNBC viewers.

Democratic presidential candidates, he pointed out, lost 17% of their margin in the Hispanic vote from 2016 to 2020.

And that trend seems to be continuing in 2022.

He noted that the average of every poll on the Hispanic vote that has been taken over the last three months shows Democrats now hold only a 13-point edge with Hispanics.

Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told MSNBC working-class and Hispanic voters are losing interest in liberal ideology.

Democrats wrongly assume, he said that because Hispanics are "people of color," they are "all in on this racial reckoning that we had in the summer of 2020 around George Floyd, and generally they can be treated as a group that is very, very sensitive to these issues of race, very sensitive to the kinds of dialogue around that."

Immigration was always thought to be a winning issue for Democrats among Hispanics, but they oppose illegal immigration. And their big concerns are the concerns of the average voter, "upward mobility, with jobs, healthcare, their communities, their kids, effective schools, public safety."

"These are voters who thought the Democrats could be relied upon to do a good job in those respects," Teixeira said, but "all of that got lost I think in the transition from 2016 to 2020."

Giancarlo Sopo, who ran the Hispanic advertising and rapid response effort for former President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, told Fox News Digital he sees a "once in a generation type of political realignment."

Working-class Hispanic voters have nothing in common with the modern "woke" Democrat, he said.

Sopo said the Democratic Party's "overly educated or miseducated, depending how you look at it, you know, elites have taken over the party, and it's difficult to find groups that are more different than a woke White Democrat and your average Hispanic."

'Special heartbreak' for blacks

Last month, CNN contributor and longtime Democratic activist Van Jones said the poor economy is a "special heartbreak" for African-American voters, in part because of the trust they put in Joe Biden.

There was hope in 2020, he said, and blacks came out in huge numbers to vote, but the economy got worse.

See Jones' remarks:

CNN's Van Jones says the economy has gotten "worse" for Black Americans since Biden took office. "The rising gas prices, food prices have really walloped the Black community" pic.twitter.com/IEA1RynEd8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2022

In June 2020, amid the COVID pandemic and racial turmoil in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Rasmussen poll of likely voters shows a remarkable 41% of blacks approved of the performance of then-President Trump. In the 2016 election, Trump won only 8% of the black vote, a typical figure for Republican candidates.

At the time, Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina praised Trump's work for the black community in an interview, saying "the last three years of progress have been unprecedented in my lifetime."

