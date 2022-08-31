A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.FIRST AMENDMENT UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump's Truth Social blocked from Google Play app store

'Doesn't do enough to block threats and incitement of violence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2022 at 7:37am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Donald J. Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine development Operation Warp Speed, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine development Operation Warp Speed, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Google is blocking Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media network, from its app store due to concerns over its content moderation policy.

Trump started the app after Twitter banned him over his comments related to the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said the app was ready for the Google Play app store and pending approval last week. However, the company is requiring Truth Social to enforce stricter content moderation before it can be made available on Google Play, a Google spokesperson told the Hill.

TRENDING: 'Incredibly ironic': Look whose presidential campaign gets fined for taking illegal action

“On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” the spokesperson said.

Truth Social doesn’t do enough to block threats and incitement of violence, Google told The Hill, and the company is responding to Google’s complaints in order to resolve the issue.

“TMTG has continuously worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android App complies with Google’s policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech,” Truth Social said in an investor press release. “As our users know, Truth Social is building a vibrant, family-friendly environment that works expeditiously to remove content that violates its Terms of Service – which independent observers have noted are among the most robust in the industry.”

Truth Social is available on Apple’s App Store.

Google and Truth Social did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump's Truth Social blocked from Google Play app store
'Quit sending naked pictures': Pilot says he'll turn plane around after passenger AirDrops nudes
20-year-old competes in beauty pageant with no makeup: See how far she made it
U.S. music legend files suit against FBI
Rick Warren preaches final sermon after 43 years: Here's what he said
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×