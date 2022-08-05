A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Google censors basic 2-question survey on COVID

'Wow. Just wow'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2022 at 2:50pm
(THE DEFENDER) – Google denied permission to use its Google Surveys platform to publish a brief survey about people’s experiences with COVID-19 and myocarditis, according to Steve Kirsch, executive director of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Kirsch on Wednesday reported the rejection, telling readers of his Substack post: "Clearly, they don’t want anyone to know the truth. The only truth they want you to know is what the government tells you.”

Kirsch said his team put together a two-question survey, and Google rejected both questions.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







