Google's all-out attack on WND

Google – the second richest company in the world, and some say the most evil – recently attempted to do away with WND, going for its “kill shot” by totally de-monetizing the site, which seriously hurt the advertising revenue on which we (and all news sites) depend for survival. Our formal appeal to Google was, of course, turned down, so WND is permanently banned by the world’s main internet gatekeeper.

But why, you might ask, would the Google “Goliath” be so maniacally intent on killing the WND “David,” a small, Christian journalism operation that somehow refuses to die, despite continual attacks from all sides?

And yes, I do mean “maniacally.” Google doesn’t hold back in telling us exactly what it finds “dangerous,” “derogatory,” “misrepresentative,” “unreliable” and “harmful” – their words – about our 25-year-old pioneering independent news website. Check this out:

“We do not allow content,” the Google overlords exhort us, “that incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Of course, all this pained moralizing over “hatred” and “discrimination” toward people who are military veterans, disabled, elderly and so on is idiotic. No one hates or discriminates against veterans, the disabled or the elderly. That’s camouflage. What Google really wants to protect from any criticism or opposing viewpoint is “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Indeed, when as a news organization WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American children from coast to coast are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to “transition to a different gender” by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when WND sounds the alarm over any of this, which we do daily, Google sees that as “inciting hatred” and “promoting discrimination.”

How about: We’re defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who will make up America’s next generation? That’s not “hatred”; it sounds more like love.

There’s more. Google tells WND it does “not allow content that … promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus.”

Translation: When we report knowledgeably and truthfully on the Biden administration’s absolutely deranged and tyrannical mismanagement of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of soldiers, sailors, Marines, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes (including my own son) out of work, to suppressing inexpensive, effective and readily available early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending “natural immunity” isn’t real even though at least 92 studies prove it’s superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental and hazardous mRNA “vaccines” – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. Only the official Biden narrative – you know, the one based on massive lying, and which failed at every turn to end the pandemic, while driving up suicide, addiction, overdose deaths, depression and crime rates across the nation, and introduced a level of authoritarianism never before seen in America – is allowed.

But let’s dig a little deeper. Let’s venture beneath Google’s “woke” moralizing about all the “marginalized” and “underserved communities” WND is “discriminating against,” and how we’re spreading dangerous “misinformation,” “disinformation” and “conspiracy theories,” even though we are simply reporting the provable (and often obvious) truth. Let’s dare to confront what is really bugging Google, and exactly WHY the super-rich mega-monopoly (and the rest of the Big Tech oligarchs) have been so maniacally intent on taking down little WND and making sure you are never able to read it again.

Though disguised as high-minded moral concern over “accurate and beneficial information,” what we’re really contending with is a worldview in total thrall to exceedingly dark forces, a worldview that lusts after power and glory and worship, one that ignores Reality at every turn, while manifesting an abiding contempt for biology, for the lessons of history, for the fundamental laws of economics, for the transcendent value of human life, and especially, for Almighty God and His laws.

That’s what we’re REALLY dealing with. That’s what is trying to take us down.

Again, we're not talking only about Google. YouTube (owned by Google) has permanently de-monetized WND’s channel. Facebook has massively suppressed WND’s traffic on its platform, by up to 90%. Three major online ad companies (TripleLift, AppNexus/Xander and Teads) have all canceled WND, seriously hurting our revenues. Why? Because of our supposed “hate speech” – that’s what they call it when you uphold basic biblical morality. Then there’s the Southern Poverty Law Center, the hateful leftwing extremist group that Big Tech relies on to identify hateful extremist groups, which – naturally – classifies WND as a hateful “extremist group.” Apparently, your favorite news site specializes in “manipulative fear-mongering and outright fabrications designed to further the paranoid, gay-hating, conspiratorial and apocalyptic visions … from the fringes of the far-right and fundamentalist worlds.” In other words, we’re conservative and Christian.

So, in light of this daunting reality facing us, what can we do?

Futurist George Gilder wrote a stunning book called “Life After Google,” providing an insightful and ultimately hopeful view of what the Internet could be in a future era when the Big Tech oligarch tyrants finally lose their monopoly control. Will that ever happen? I honestly don’t know.

But if I may, I’d like to ask you to help WND be part of our own version of Life After Google right now! With Big Tech doing everything possible to extinguish us, we need an alternate source of financial support. And that, dear friends, would be you – you who appreciate and value WND, who love and cherish the same things we do – our God, our country, our Judeo-Christian values and culture. Everything that once made America great, or as President Reagan liked to put it, “a shining city on a hill.”

Kindly consider stepping up and helping us REPLACE GOOGLE (and all the other super-wealthy tech entities suppressing and de-monetizing us) with a more fitting and reliable source of support and sustenance in these extremely challenging times.

The truth is, we are always struggling to make payroll, while fending off the continual stream of new attacks, crises, lawsuits, misfortunes, hacks, demands and threats directed our way. Don’t get me wrong; we wear this persecution as a badge of honor. We know why they’re doing this to us. But we still live and operate in this world, and we need to pay our bills or we cease to exist. It’s that simple.

