GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump ousted by Dem-funded Republican

Slams hypocrisy for backing a politician who claims fraud cost Donald the 2020 race

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 11:23am
John Gibbs (Courtesy Twitter / John Gibbs)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Rep. Peter Meijer, who ripped Democrats this week for bankrolling his Trump-backed primary opponent, lost his bid for a second House term to challenger John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd District Tuesday.

Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over last year’s Capitol riot — and who was targeted for defeat by Trump as a result — conceded early Wednesday with results showing Gibbs ahead by almost 4,000 votes with more than 88% of the expected ballots counted.

“This was a hard-fought primary campaign and I want to thank everyone in west Michigan for their support. … I also want to congratulate my opponent, John Gibbs, on his victory tonight,” Meijer said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.

