GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump ousted by Dem-funded Republican

(NEW YORK POST) -- Rep. Peter Meijer, who ripped Democrats this week for bankrolling his Trump-backed primary opponent, lost his bid for a second House term to challenger John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd District Tuesday.

Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over last year’s Capitol riot — and who was targeted for defeat by Trump as a result — conceded early Wednesday with results showing Gibbs ahead by almost 4,000 votes with more than 88% of the expected ballots counted.

Just got a call from President Trump, congratulating me and my team on tonight’s big win! Thank you, Mr. President for your support! pic.twitter.com/43BZfvqBEo — John Gibbs for MI-3 (@votejohngibbs) August 3, 2022

“This was a hard-fought primary campaign and I want to thank everyone in west Michigan for their support. … I also want to congratulate my opponent, John Gibbs, on his victory tonight,” Meijer said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.

TRENDING: The LGBT strategy to gain constitutional protection

Read the full story ›