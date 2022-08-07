GoStork launches fertility-clinic marketplace to help with pregnancy

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Israel has a long history with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Since the 1980s, the Start-Up Nation (which was more of a Cut-Diamond Nation at the time) has been at the forefront of fertility technology, even becoming the first country to successfully initiate pregnancy from frozen ovary tissue back in 2005.

The latest in a lineage of innovations comes from GoStork, a med-tech start-up that has developed a fertility clinic marketplace platform, which uses modern algorithm-based technology to find the perfect US-based clinic for users seeking an egg donor, sperm donor, gestational carrier or a place to get their eggs frozen.

Fertility seekers undergo a brief questionnaire, giving information on their age, fertility history and desired fertility treatment, and are then matched with an ideal clinic based on the facility’s experience, costs and success rate data for the individual’s particular age and fertility situation. Users can see each clinic’s treatment package pricing upfront, as well as chat with and book consultation calls with them directly through the platform.

