They'rrre GRAPE! Daily bowl of grapes can add years to your life and keep Alzheimer's away

Scientists behind study describe results as 'astonishing'

Published August 14, 2022 at 6:18pm
Published August 14, 2022 at 6:18pm
(Photo by Maja Petric on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Love grapes? You’ll love this study then. Snacking on grapes could potentially add up to five years to your life, research suggests. Scientists behind the study at Western New England University describe the results as “astonishing.”

Grapes are rich in chemicals that boost gut bacteria and lower cholesterol. They also contain antioxidants that dampen inflammation, reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Researchers posit that eating grapes regularly could combat the effects of a junk food diet. The juicy “superfood” flushes out refined fats and sugars in processed foods, scientists say. The research was partly funded by the California Table Grape Commission, who provided the grapes used in the experiments.



