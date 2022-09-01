'I hate to crap on my own show': 'SNL' legend says show was 'over' after Hillary tribute

(FOX NEWS) -- Rob Schneider voiced his opinion on the moment that he knew "Saturday Night Live" was "over."

The 58-year-old "SNL" alum told podcast host Glenn Beck that he believed the famous post-2016 U.S. presidential election cold open in which Kate McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" as Hillary Clinton was the NBC comedy sketch series' undoing.

"I hate to crap on my own show," the "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" star said during a Saturday appearance on "The Glenn Beck Podcast."

Read the full story ›