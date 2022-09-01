A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'I hate to crap on my own show': 'SNL' legend says show was 'over' after Hillary tribute

'Don't do this. Please don't go down there. And there was no joke at the end'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden mocked by Jason Sudeikis and Kate McKinnon on "Saturday Night Live" April 6, 2019 (NBC screenshot)

Joe Biden mocked by Jason Sudeikis and Kate McKinnon on "Saturday Night Live" April 6, 2019 (NBC screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rob Schneider voiced his opinion on the moment that he knew "Saturday Night Live" was "over."

The 58-year-old "SNL" alum told podcast host Glenn Beck that he believed the famous post-2016 U.S. presidential election cold open in which Kate McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" as Hillary Clinton was the NBC comedy sketch series' undoing.

"I hate to crap on my own show," the "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" star said during a Saturday appearance on "The Glenn Beck Podcast."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sarah Palin loses bid for House seat in Alaska's special election
'We've had enough': Ex-porn stars demand pornographers stop 'recruiting impressionable teens'
'I hate to crap on my own show': 'SNL' legend says show was 'over' after Hillary tribute
Twitter suspension of Libs of TikTok is blatant 'double standard,' Sen. Blackburn says
Major League Baseball teams funnel money into groups that promote, perform child sex changes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×