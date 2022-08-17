A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Horrific video shows charred aftermath of fiery wreck that killed Anne Heche

Actress was removed from life support Sunday and died at age 53

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2022 at 10:48pm
Anne Heche (Courtesy Mingle Media TV)

Anne Heche (Courtesy Mingle Media TV)

(FOX NEWS) -- New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames.

Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near Venice Beach where Lynne Mishele lived with her pets.

In video provided to Fox News Digital, a Los Angeles Police Department official stands in what used to be a doorway with the sky visible through the ceiling between charred wooden beams.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







