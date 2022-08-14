Indoctrination class for those accused of 'hate' sparks uproar

A special government-run class that those accused of "hate" were forced to take has been canceled by authorities in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

The Christian Institute said the "scheme" had been intended as an alternative to prosecution if police decided they wanted to pursue a "hate" crime, but the two-hour sessions also were being used before any investigation had happened, and for "non-crime" incidents.

Those are where someone claims a "hate" crime has been committed but there's either been no investigation or there was no evidence for it.

"Concerns had also been raised that the scheme was being used to challenge a person’s legitimately held beliefs about controversial issues, particularly in relation to radical gender ideology," the Institute reported.

The BBC reported Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones scrapped the course "after a man was arrested for sharing an anti-LGBT post on social media."

The post showed the LGBT-themed "pride" flags in the shape of a swastika.

The police agency had been running the courses for those accused of "racism, sexism, misogyny and transphobia."

Jones said those who offend her standards still can expect "police action" in response to their statements.

"Other restorative justice and community resolution provision will still be in place for police to utilize for serious hate crimes and other incidents, but only where appropriate," she said.

The trigger for the change was the arrest of a man, 51, from Aldershot. He had reposted an image from political activist and actor Laurence Fox.

The officers went back to his property the next day, but were refused access, so they arrested him, the report said.

Jones noted, "When incidents on social media receive not one but two visits from police officers, but burglaries and non-domestic break-ins don't always get a police response, something is wrong."

The Institute explained, "Harry Miller, who recently won a High Court case in which judges ruled that the College of Policing’s guidance on the recording of non-hate crime incidents was unlawful, said the awareness courses were deeply worrying."

"This is all about re-education and indoctrination. It has nothing to do with resolving matters between victims and suspects," he charged.

