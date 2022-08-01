Iran now threatening to nuke New York into 'hellish ruin'

The unstable Islamic regime in Iran, long a source of concern for much of the rest of the world as it pursues nuclear weapons with the stated intent of destroying Israel, now has expanded its threats.

To include New York.

A report at Foreign Desk explained Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the terroristic organization that acts as Iran's military, has issued a statement on its Telegram channel over the weekend.

It states that its goal is to develop atomic warheads and threaten to destroy New York, the report said.

The post said Iran "can immediately return to the Emad project and build an atom bomb if the Natanz facilities are attacked."

Reports explain the comments came on its linked Bismichi Media Telegram channel, with a video that was called, "When Will Iran's Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken?"

"In the short video, Tehran declared that it could use its peaceful nuclear program into a nuclear weapons program quickly if the United States or Israel made any careless mistakes. The video post further stated that Iran could 'pulverize' New York and turn it into a 'hellish ruin,'" the report said.

The messaging also included that its nuclear operations, like Fordow, are deep under mountains and protected against attack.

On the Telegram channel, the organization said while the Natanz facility is vulnerable, other places can "assume war footing and engage in rapid nuclear breakout projects," the report explained.

Officials said they consider Iran now to be a member of the world community of nuclear powers.

The issue is that under Barack Obama, America paid Iran billions of dollars, including one entire shipment of actual folding cash, for Iran to be part of a deal that purportedly would delay Iran's development of nuclear weapons.

President Trump determined the deal was of no value to the U.S., and withdrew. But Joe Biden has tried to revive it.

Nasser Kanani, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, recently said Iran would be cooperating only if it got certain things that it wanted.

The report said one of the things Iran is demanding is economic concessions that would let it support its government, the IRGC, and terror proxies.

A separate report at Daily Mail explained that United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned the globe is facing a danger from nuclear threats "not seen since the height of the Cold War."

The world is, he said, "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation."

"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," he said.

"Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation." He said nations must "put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons."

