World
Iraq's 'Garden of Eden,' parched by drought, is now 'like a desert'

Vast expanses have been baked dry, devastating people and wildlife

Published August 17, 2022 at 5:29pm
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:29pm
(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- HUWAIZAH MARSHES, Iraq -- To feed and cool his buffaloes, Hashem Gassed must cross 10 kilometers (six miles) of sunburnt land in southern Iraq, where drought is devastating swaths of the mythical Mesopotamian Marshes.

The reputed home of the biblical Garden of Eden, Iraq’s swamplands have been battered by three years of drought and low rainfall, as well as reduced water flows along rivers and tributaries originating in neighboring Turkey and Iran.

Vast expanses of the once lush Huwaizah Marshes, straddling the border with Iran, have been baked dry, their vegetation yellowing. Stretches of the Chibayish Marshes, which are popular with tourists, are suffering the same fate.

