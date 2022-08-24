Islamic terrorists shoot Christian lawyer dead, kidnap 4 nuns

(MORNING STAR NEWS) -- Islamic terrorists in southern Nigeria kidnapped four nuns on Sunday (Aug. 21), three days after suspected Fulani herdsmen shot a Christian attorney to death in the country’s northwest, sources said.

Benedict Azza, director of the legal department of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zamfara State Chapter, was killed when gunmen on Thursday (Aug. 18) shot him at his home in Gussau, capital of Zamfara state, residents said.

“His corpse was abandoned by the roadside in the town,” said Luka Maitausayi in a text message to Morning Star News, asserting that the gunmen were Fulani herdsmen. “It is our prayer that God comforts his family and the church.”

Read the full story ›